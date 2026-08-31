Modi urges Putin in Bishkek to stop war in Ukraine
India
At a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi urged Russian President Putin to stop the war in Ukraine, saying, "Every day of war sets humanity back."
He called for turning "endless war" into an "end of war," sticking to his message that this isn't an era for fighting.
India urges dialogue to end war
Modi's words reflect India's ongoing push for peace and dialogue.
He pointed out how the Ukraine conflict affects everyone globally and stressed that talking things out is the way forward.
As Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri summed up, ending the war would be a win for all of humanity.