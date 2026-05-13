Modi urges reduced vegetable oil use amid $18.3 billion imports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking everyone to use less vegetable oil, since India spends a huge $18.3 billion every year importing 15 million to 16 million tons of it.
Even though India is big on farming, most farmers stick to rice and wheat because they are safer bets with government support, so oilseeds don't get much attention.
National Mission on Edible Oilseeds launched
The government has launched the National Mission on Edible Oilseeds (NMEO), aiming to boost local oilseed production by improving seeds, encouraging intercropping, and expanding into unused land.
Experts say pest-resistant varieties and better policies like higher minimum prices and insurance could help farmers switch crops.
Cutting imports would save money, support farmers, and protect India from global price swings.