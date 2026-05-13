Modi urges reduced vegetable oil use amid $18.3 billion imports India May 13, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking everyone to use less vegetable oil, since India spends a huge $18.3 billion every year importing 15 million to 16 million tons of it.

Even though India is big on farming, most farmers stick to rice and wheat because they are safer bets with government support, so oilseeds don't get much attention.