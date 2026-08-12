'Avoid shortcut culture of reels': PM Modi to youth
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to steer clear of social media trends and the shortcut culture of reels. He was speaking at the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, "Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles." Instead, he encouraged them to read autobiographies, saying they can provide valuable lessons that shape character and understanding of history.
PM
'Shortcuts will cut you short'
"...I once again wish him the best for his autobiography and especially request the young generation. It's the age of reels, social media influencers take you away, but in this age of shortcuts, we must remember one thing written on railway stations: 'Shortcuts will cut you short'. "If you want to take a shortcut, I tell the youth, whoever's autobiography you like, please read it," he said.
Public service
PM lauds Kovind's post-Presidency work
PM Modi also praised Kovind for his continued dedication to public service after leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan.
He especially mentioned Kovind's work on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.
"Even after stepping down...he has not paused to rest; he continues to work on significant issues such as 'One Nation, One Election,' striving to awaken the nation to their importance. Finding a solution to this issue could herald a new chapter for the country's democracy," he said.
Personal struggles
Personal tragedies often shape public lives: PM Modi
PM Modi also spoke about a personal tragedy from Kovind's childhood when he lost his mother in a house fire.
He said this tragedy showed the resilience behind Kovind's public service.
"Just imagine - experiencing such a tragedy at a tender age, losing one's mother in this manner... how agonising that must have been," he said.
"His struggles are personal, but the victories that emerged from those struggles belong to India's Republic and its democracy," PM Modi added.
Reading recommendation
Read autobiographies of admired personalities: PM Modi to youth
PM Modi also urged the youth to read autobiographies of personalities they admire.
He said such accounts offer a unique perspective on historic events.
"The period covered in...biography brings one very close to history itself," he said.
Kovind, on his part, thanked everyone who attended the event.
"It is an emotional moment for me to address you all from this platform today," he said.
PM Modi earlier described Kovind's autobiography as a potential "cherished legacy" for Indian democracy and society.