'Avoid shortcut culture of reels': PM Modi to youth

PM Modi also praised Kovind for his continued dedication to public service after leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He especially mentioned Kovind's work on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

"Even after stepping down...he has not paused to rest; he continues to work on significant issues such as 'One Nation, One Election,' striving to awaken the nation to their importance. Finding a solution to this issue could herald a new chapter for the country's democracy," he said.