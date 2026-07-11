Modi visit upgrades India New Zealand ties to strategic partnership

Modi lauds Luxon for swift FTA

Modi said this new partnership is about boosting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a region that matters to both countries.

He also praised New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for helping wrap up the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement quickly.

Modi said the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership marked a "historic milestone" and remembered Luxon's Holi trip to India in 2025, saying it added "new colors" to the relationship.