Modi visit upgrades India New Zealand ties to strategic partnership
India and New Zealand have officially upgraded their relationship to a "strategic partnership."
This big step happened during Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.
Modi described the two countries as "natural partners," thanks to their shared democratic values and strong maritime ties.
Modi lauds Luxon for swift FTA
Modi said this new partnership is about boosting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a region that matters to both countries.
He also praised New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for helping wrap up the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement quickly.
Modi said the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership marked a "historic milestone" and remembered Luxon's Holi trip to India in 2025, saying it added "new colors" to the relationship.