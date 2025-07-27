Modi visits Thanjavur temple, performs rituals in traditional attire

Wearing a classic veshti and angavasthram, PM Modi joined temple priests for age-old ceremonies. He walked the inner corridor, performed a lamp offering ("deeparathanai"), and was welcomed with "poorana kumbham," marking the temple's deep spiritual roots.

Modi explores exhibition on Chola Shaivism

Modi also checked out an exhibition by the Archaeological Survey of India focused on Chola Shaivism and the temple's unique design.

His visit highlighted how Brihadeeswara is both a living place of worship and an important piece of India's cultural story.