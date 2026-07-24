Modi vows action, fresh exams for 22L, results July 19
India
Just before nationwide student protests, Prime Minister Modi addressed the recent exam paper leaks, promising quick action against those involved.
He assured students that the government is holding fresh exams for 2.2 million candidates and results were declared on July 19, so no one loses an academic year.
Calls for Pradhan resignation grow louder
Modi said, "The culprits have been caught and are in jail," and he proposed fast-track courts to speed up justice.
While Bharatiya Janata Party leaders call this a big step forward, the protesting CJP and opposition parties say it's not enough and want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.
The debate over accountability is only getting louder.