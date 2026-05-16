Modi warns decade of crises and highlights supply chain cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the Indian crowd in The Hague, called this "this decade is becoming a decade of crises for the world," pointing to issues like COVID-19 aftershocks, wars, and energy shortages.
He warned these could undo years of progress and push many back into poverty.
Modi also highlighted how India and the Netherlands are teaming up to make global supply chains stronger, something he says is key for a stable world.
Modi celebrates India's growth since 2014
Modi took a moment to celebrate how far India's come since 2014: now the world's third-largest startup hub and making waves in innovation, manufacturing, and green energy.
He also gave a shoutout to the Indian diaspora for keeping their roots alive while making real contributions abroad—and even mentioned former India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne, saying he played a significant role in the growth of Indian women's hockey.