Modi warns decade of crises and highlights supply chain cooperation India May 16, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the Indian crowd in The Hague, called this "this decade is becoming a decade of crises for the world," pointing to issues like COVID-19 aftershocks, wars, and energy shortages.

He warned these could undo years of progress and push many back into poverty.

Modi also highlighted how India and the Netherlands are teaming up to make global supply chains stronger, something he says is key for a stable world.