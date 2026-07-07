Modi welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto, 1st visit since 2018

Modi to discuss maritime security, nickel

Modi's arrival was marked by a military escort and traditional dance (pretty grand).

He will be meeting President Subianto to talk about working together on maritime security, defense, and getting access to key minerals like nickel for India's clean energy plans (Indonesia has a huge share of the world's nickel).

With more than 130 Indian companies already operating there and $24.78 billion in trade in the 2025-26 fiscal year, both sides are looking to boost economic cooperation even more.

Modi will also meet the local Indian community and visit the historic Prambanan Temple before heading off to Australia and New Zealand.