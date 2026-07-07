Modi welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto, 1st visit since 2018
On the second day of his three-day trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial guard of honor in Jakarta, welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto.
This is Modi's first official visit since India and Indonesia became comprehensive strategic partners in 2018, and it is all about strengthening ties between the two countries.
Modi to discuss maritime security, nickel
Modi's arrival was marked by a military escort and traditional dance (pretty grand).
He will be meeting President Subianto to talk about working together on maritime security, defense, and getting access to key minerals like nickel for India's clean energy plans (Indonesia has a huge share of the world's nickel).
With more than 130 Indian companies already operating there and $24.78 billion in trade in the 2025-26 fiscal year, both sides are looking to boost economic cooperation even more.
Modi will also meet the local Indian community and visit the historic Prambanan Temple before heading off to Australia and New Zealand.