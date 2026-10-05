'Modified Form 6 not approved by us': Supreme Court
What's the story
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has asserted that the Supreme Court has not approved the modified Form 6, which is used for fresh voter registration. "Modified Form 6 has not been approved by us, let us be very clear," he said. The clarification came during a hearing on a plea against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The plea challenges decisions made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Investigation initiated
Supreme Court seeks records on Form 6 modifications
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has sought records to ascertain who modified Form 6.
"When the record is produced, we want to see who has modified the Form 6," the CJI said.
The court's intervention comes amid controversy over an annexure added to the form. This annexure requires new voters to link themselves or their ancestors with earlier electoral rolls during SIR exercises.
ECI's position
ECI defends additional requirement, claims SC upheld it
The Election Commission has defended the additional requirement, saying it was an extra declaration and not a modification of Form 6 itself.
In a statement on September 28, the ECI claimed that this declaration had been "upheld" by the Supreme Court.
However, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed that they want to see who modified Form 6 when records are produced.
Legal concerns
Opposition leaders raise concerns over legality of new requirement
Opposition leaders have raised concerns over the legality of this additional requirement and clarity on its authorization.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged illegal changes to online Form 6 and questioned who authorized them.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also opposed SIR exercises and demanded Kumar's resignation, threatening protests if he doesn't step down.
Previous judgment
Supreme Court's May judgment on SIR exercises
In its May 27 judgment, the Supreme Court upheld ECI's authority to conduct SIR in Bihar.
The court had examined the documentation framework for such exercises but clarified that this authority was "not unbounded", holding that any departure from the statutory framework must have a "rational nexus" with the objective of the SIR.