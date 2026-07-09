Modi's Australia visit yields 18 defense cyber and education outcomes

Australia to supply uranium to India

Australia will now supply uranium to India, helping diversify India's energy mix.

There's a fresh roadmap for maritime security (think: safer coasts and smarter information sharing).

Flinders University and Victoria University got the green light for campuses in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Plus, cultural bonds got a boost with the return of three Indian antiquities, including the iconic Nandi sculpture, and new training programs in clean energy for women and youth.