Modi's Australia visit yields 18 defense cyber and education outcomes
Prime Minister Modi's July 9 visit to Australia led to 18 major outcomes between the two countries.
The highlights? Stronger defense and security ties, including better coordination against cyber threats, and a big push for tech and education partnerships.
Both sides also agreed to work more closely on counterterrorism.
Australia to supply uranium to India
Australia will now supply uranium to India, helping diversify India's energy mix.
There's a fresh roadmap for maritime security (think: safer coasts and smarter information sharing).
Flinders University and Victoria University got the green light for campuses in Bengaluru and Gurugram.
Plus, cultural bonds got a boost with the return of three Indian antiquities, including the iconic Nandi sculpture, and new training programs in clean energy for women and youth.