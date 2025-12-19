Modi's ear accessory in Oman gets everyone talking India Dec 19, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Oman had the internet buzzing—not about politics, but about a shiny item on his left ear.

Photos from his arrival in Muscat on December 17, 2025, sparked rumors that he was wearing an earring.

Turns out, it was just a translation earpiece used to assist with communication during his visit.