Modi's ear accessory in Oman gets everyone talking
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Oman had the internet buzzing—not about politics, but about a shiny item on his left ear.
Photos from his arrival in Muscat on December 17, 2025, sparked rumors that he was wearing an earring.
Turns out, it was just a translation earpiece used to assist with communication during his visit.
Beyond the buzz: Why Modi's Oman visit mattered
While social media focused on his ear, Modi was busy strengthening India-Oman ties.
The visit saw both countries sign big agreements, including a major economic partnership and plans for collaboration in agriculture and innovation.
Plus, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik honored him with the Order of Oman.
A shoutout to Indians abroad
Modi also took time to address the Indian community in Muscat, highlighting India's growth—especially in digital payments—and thanking Oman for its warm hospitality during his stay.