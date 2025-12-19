Top economists urge India to bring back MGNREGA after repeal
Some of the world's leading economists, including Nobel winner Joseph Stiglitz and economist Thomas Piketty, are asking India to restore MGNREGA—the rural jobs program just replaced by the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Bill).
Their open letter calls the repeal a serious mistake and highlights how important MGNREGA has been for millions in rural India.
Why should you care?
MGNREGA gave over 50 million households a safety net and created billions of workdays—especially helping women and marginalized communities.
The new bill shifts funding to states and moves away from guaranteed jobs, which experts express concern could hit poorer states hardest.
For many families, this change could potentially mean less job security when they need it most.