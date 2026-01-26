Modi's Padma Awards and Bharat Ratna cross party lines
India
Since 2014, PM Modi has been giving top civilian honors like the Padma Awards and Bharat Ratna to leaders from all political sides—including rivals and opposition figures.
This is a shift from earlier Congress governments, which rarely recognized BJP members.
Recent awardees include Vellappally Natesan, late BJP veteran V K Malhotra, ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, and former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan.
Why does it matter?
By honoring people from across the political spectrum—like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar, and even five new Bharat Ratnas in 2024—these awards highlight contributions that go beyond politics.
It's a reminder that impact matters more than party lines, sending a message of unity in today's divided times.