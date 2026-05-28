Moga court issues criminal defamation notice to Swati Maliwal
India
Swati Maliwal, now a Delhi Rajya Sabha member, has been issued a notice in a criminal defamation case by a Moga court.
The case was filed by AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora after Maliwal reportedly called Punjab's AAP MLAs bhed bakri (sheep and goats).
The court's move on May 25, 2026, comes after Maliwal recently switched from AAP to BJP with six other Rajya Sabha members.
Judge allows Maliwal reply June 10
Maliwal has been summoned under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the judge says she must get a chance to respond, either in person or through her lawyer.
All eyes are on the next hearing set for June 10.