Moga woman Rani calls maternal relatives, alleged firing injures 4

Sona Singh blames wife's brothers

The injured (Singh, his father-in-law, sister-in-law, and her wife) were taken to the hospital. Singh claims his wife's brothers were behind the attack.

His four months pregnant sister Nirmal Kaur said she was kicked and shot at during the chaos.

The attackers ran off when neighbors raised an alarm. Police said it is alleged that some of the attackers also opened fire and are now investigating, promising strict action against those found guilty.