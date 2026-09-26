Moga youth Jaskaran Singh dies after decade long addiction fight
India
Jaskaran Singh, just 22, lost his life after struggling with drug addiction in Moga, Punjab, a fight that lasted 10 years.
His family took out loans for his de-addiction treatment, but he sadly relapsed after coming home and passed away on September 21.
Family urges action on drug suppliers
Jaskaran's father shared how addiction pushed his son to sell everything in the house, even his mother's clothes, to fund his addiction.
Jaskaran Singh's mother described heroin as "Chitta is available in the village like sugar."
Now, the family is urging action against local drug suppliers, hoping no more young lives are lost to addiction.