Mohali: 2 men die after being hit by train during Holi
India
Holi celebrations in Mohali took a heartbreaking turn this year.
Two young men, Jatinder and Ankit, lost their lives after being struck by a train near Jagatpura village—they were so caught up in the festivities that they didn't notice the train approaching.
The driver quickly alerted authorities, and their families have since received their bodies.
18 people injured in violent clashes
The city also saw a wave of violent clashes during Holi, leaving 18 people injured—five seriously enough to be sent to Chandigarh for treatment.
Incidents ranged from fights with iron rods to head injuries from bottles.
In response, police enforced strict deadlines for celebrations and dispersed crowds to keep things safe as best they could.