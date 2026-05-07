Cash-filled bags thrown from window during ED raid in Mohali 

A high-profile money laundering investigation in Punjab 's real estate sector took a dramatic turn on Thursday. During an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at Western Towers in Kharar, Mohali, bags filled with cash were allegedly thrown from a ninth-floor flat. The incident unfolded as the ED was conducting simultaneous searches at 12 locations across Chandigarh , Mohali, and Patiala.

Investigation details ED probing land fraud involving builders The ED's investigation is centered on alleged land fraud involving builders and real estate companies. The agency is probing irregularities in obtaining change of land use (CLU) permissions from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The accused are suspected of cheating buyers and diverting funds worth several crores. Among those under scrutiny is Nitin Gohal, an IT businessman believed to be connected to the case.

Twitter Post Video shows bundles of cash on street ED raids at a Mohali high-rise linked to an alleged fraud case created chaos after bags reportedly filled with ₹500 notes were thrown from the ninth floor.



The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 12 locations across Mohali and Chandigarh in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/e4bRi9uw6a — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 7, 2026

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Accusations against Gohal Allegations of political protection for builders' defaults Gohal is accused of helping builders default on GMADA dues and arranging "political protection" for them. He is also said to have links with Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Eyewitnesses at Western Towers reported seeing two bags containing about ₹20 lakh in ₹500 denominations flung from Flat 906 soon after ED officials arrived. The bag was reportedly picked up by a driver in a white vehicle.

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