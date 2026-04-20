Mohali tribunal awards ₹45.27L to Vijay Kumar family citing negligence
India
A Mohali tribunal has granted ₹45.27 lakh in compensation to the family of Vijay Kumar, who lost his life when a speeding motorcycle hit him near Amba-wali Park in July 2024.
The decision leaned on evidence like the FIR and testimony from Kumar's brother, confirming the other driver's negligence.
Compensation split Mala 10% daughters 35%
Kumar's wife Mala received 10% of the amount, even though they lived separately.
His two young daughters were each given 35%, with their shares set aside for their future.
The remaining money went equally to Kumar's parents (10% each).
The tribunal made sure the children's financial security came first, especially since there's an ongoing custody dispute between the involved parties.