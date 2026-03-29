Mohammad Adnan tried opening IndiGo emergency exit after Bengaluru takeoff

Adnan reattempts door at 500 feet

As the plane neared Varanasi, Adnan tried again to open the door, this time at just 500 feet. The pilot had to abort landing for safety before finally touching down.

After landing, Adnan told police he was "possessed by a ghost" and didn't know what he was doing.

His family, which lives in Mau, have been informed and are on their way to Varanasi.