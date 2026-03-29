Mohammad Adnan tried opening IndiGo emergency exit after Bengaluru takeoff
India
A Bengaluru-to-Varanasi IndiGo flight had a tense moment when a passenger, Mohammad Adnan, tried opening the emergency exit soon after takeoff on Saturday night.
Crew members quickly stopped him and reminded him how risky that was, but he claimed it was just a mistake.
Adnan reattempts door at 500 feet
As the plane neared Varanasi, Adnan tried again to open the door, this time at just 500 feet. The pilot had to abort landing for safety before finally touching down.
After landing, Adnan told police he was "possessed by a ghost" and didn't know what he was doing.
His family, which lives in Mau, have been informed and are on their way to Varanasi.