Mohammad Ahad arrested in Katihar over Pakistan terror links
A 22-year-old from Katihar, Bihar, Mohammad Ahad, was arrested after police received intelligence about his ties to a Pakistan-based terror group.
Authorities say he was actively involved in anti-national activities and kept in touch with people connected to terror networks.
Ahad allegedly chatted with Rana Haseen
Police discovered Ahad was allegedly regularly chatting with Pakistan-based gangster Rana Haseen, who is reportedly linked to a larger terror network.
His phone and social media had messages promoting anti-India content, plus information about sensitive locations.
While police examined the mobile phones of other individuals linked to the suspect, they have not found anything incriminating on those devices yet.
The investigation is still ongoing as agencies track more leads tied to international networks.