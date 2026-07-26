Mohammad Junaid becomes protest symbol as movement secures exam reforms
Mohammad Junaid, better known as Junaid Bhai, started out just helping with food and water at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.
But things changed when he spoke up about police harassment of his family back in Uttar Pradesh.
Suddenly, he became a symbol for the entire movement.
The 49-day protest wrapped up on July 25, 2026, after the union education minister resigned and the government agreed to exam reforms.
Family alleges police searches, father detained
Junaid said police visited and searched his Ghaziabad home, and his family said police detained his father, Mustafa, and took key documents like bank passbooks.
His sister shared that officials pressured their dad to get Junaid back from Delhi.
Relatives in Meerut also felt targeted. While Meerut police denied taking action against his relatives, CJP leaders backed Junaid and called out these intimidation tactics.
His story highlights what many young protesters face and why exam accountability matters so much to them.