Mohammad Junaid becomes protest symbol as movement secures exam reforms

Mohammad Junaid, better known as Junaid Bhai, started out just helping with food and water at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

But things changed when he spoke up about police harassment of his family back in Uttar Pradesh.

Suddenly, he became a symbol for the entire movement.

The 49-day protest wrapped up on July 25, 2026, after the union education minister resigned and the government agreed to exam reforms.