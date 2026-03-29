Mohammad Nazim's Barabanki wedding hospitalizes over 30 after nonvegetarian meal
India
A wedding in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, took a rough turn when more than 30 guests, including children and elders, landed in the hospital with stomach pain and vomiting soon after eating nonvegetarian dishes.
The celebration was for Mohammad Nazim's big day in Lalapur, Dewa.
Health officials treat guests, test food
Health officials rushed to help, treating everyone at the local health center and sending six people to the district hospital for extra care.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Awadhesh Yadav said some guests were discharged after treatment.
Authorities are now testing food samples to figure out what went wrong and are working to prevent this from happening again.