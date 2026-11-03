Mohammed Adnan on bail allegedly attacked same girl in Kerala
In a shocking turn, a man in Kerala who was out on bail for child abuse charges allegedly tried to attack the same girl he was accused of harming.
The incident happened on November 2, 2026, when Mohammed Adnan reportedly broke into her home and attacked her with a knife.
Thankfully, a neighbor stepped in and managed to stop him, though the neighbor was injured, too.
Mohammed Adnan remanded to judicial custody
Adnan had originally been arrested back in August under the POCSO Act, but got bail on October 18. After this latest incident, police tracked him down in a nearby forest and arrested him again.
He's now back in judicial custody as the case moves forward.
The girl suffered injuries to both hands while trying to defend herself.
Police are investigating further, with the accused arrested, produced before a court, and remanded to judicial custody.