Mohan Bhagwat backs dialogue with Pakistan and affirms government alignment

Bhagwat rejects Hitler comparison, urges openness

Bhagwat believes India should protect its security but also stay open to conversation, especially when peaceful coexistence is possible.

He pointed out that many in Pakistan disagree with partition and praise the RSS and its work.

Summing up his approach, Bhagwat said, "We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way. So we need to keep some doors open. We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good," highlighting his call for a balanced, thoughtful diplomacy.