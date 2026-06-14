Mohan Bhagwat backs dialogue with Pakistan and affirms government alignment
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is backing the idea of keeping dialogue open with Pakistan, echoing RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent comments.
Bhagwat clarified these remarks were meant for the people of Pakistan, and emphasized that RSS sticks closely to the Indian government's foreign policy: no separate agenda here.
Bhagwat rejects Hitler comparison, urges openness
Bhagwat believes India should protect its security but also stay open to conversation, especially when peaceful coexistence is possible.
He pointed out that many in Pakistan disagree with partition and praise the RSS and its work.
Summing up his approach, Bhagwat said, "We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way. So we need to keep some doors open. We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good," highlighting his call for a balanced, thoughtful diplomacy.