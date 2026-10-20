Mohan Bhagwat celebrates RSS 101st foundation day, cites 4,61,127 villages
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrated the group's 101st foundation day, spotlighting RSS's reach across 4,61,127 villages and over 100 million Hindu households.
He highlighted the organization's centenary-year work.
Mohan Bhagwat on protests, drugs, OTT
Bhagwat addressed global unrest, linking protests in Europe, Nepal, and Bangladesh as signs of wider challenges.
He also spoke about environmental problems caused by power struggles worldwide.
At home, he urged action against drugs and called for regulation of OTT content.
Responding to recent protests in Delhi over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he reminded people that real change comes from thoughtful action, not just switching leaders.