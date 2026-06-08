Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur urges blending dharma artha kama moksha
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at a major training event in Nagpur, highlighting how India's age-old values could help solve modern global challenges.
He believes that blending dharma, artha, kama, and moksha offers a sustainable path forward, especially with the world facing conflicts and environmental issues.
Bhagwat also reflected on India's history and said rebuilding societal strength is key after years of foreign rule.
Bhagwat urges organized Hindu society
Bhagwat urged for a more organized Hindu society inspired by the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Bandhutva.
He sees Bharat as a moral leader, not just another global power, and encouraged people to come, observe, and understand the Sangh's work directly, aiming for inclusive growth and positive change both nationally and globally.