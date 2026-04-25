Mohan Bhagwat links Ram temple to India leading globally India Apr 25, 2026

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the foundation-laying of the Bharat Durga Shakti Sthal temple in Nagpur, called on Indians to believe in the country's potential and let go of doubts about its future.

He linked this optimism to the Ram temple being built, saying India can lead globally if it stays confident.