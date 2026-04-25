Mohan Bhagwat links Ram temple to India leading globally
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the foundation-laying of the Bharat Durga Shakti Sthal temple in Nagpur, called on Indians to believe in the country's potential and let go of doubts about its future.
He linked this optimism to the Ram temple being built, saying India can lead globally if it stays confident.
Bhagwat urges traditions, leaders hail temple
Bhagwat emphasized self-reliance and embracing India's own traditions over Western influences.
The new temple is meant to boost national identity and support a cultural revival.
Political leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari said it was a "statue of power" that will "awaken a new consciousness," while spiritual leaders gave specific comments on unity in society, Ram Rajya, Akhand Bharat, and social work.