Mohan Bhagwat: RSS accepts voluntary, opposes forced or incentivized conversions
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat just laid out where the organization stands on religious conversions.
Speaking in Kerala, he said RSS is fine with people choosing their faith on their own, but strongly opposes any forced or incentivized conversions, calling them not the same as voluntary conversions.
Bhagwat defends RSS, clarifies Pakistan dialogue
Bhagwat also addressed common misconceptions about RSS, saying it's often misunderstood because of "malicious propaganda."
He encouraged everyone to see for themselves that RSS is "nothing dangerous" and can be accepted or rejected freely.
On recent talk about dialogue with Pakistan, he clarified that it referred to Pakistanis who oppose partition and respect RSS's work, adding that RSS sticks to the Indian government's stance.