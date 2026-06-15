Mohan Bhagwat: RSS accepts voluntary, opposes forced or incentivized conversions

Bhagwat defends RSS, clarifies Pakistan dialogue

Bhagwat also addressed common misconceptions about RSS, saying it's often misunderstood because of "malicious propaganda."

He encouraged everyone to see for themselves that RSS is "nothing dangerous" and can be accepted or rejected freely.

On recent talk about dialogue with Pakistan, he clarified that it referred to Pakistanis who oppose partition and respect RSS's work, adding that RSS sticks to the Indian government's stance.