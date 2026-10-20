Mohan Bhagwat says human error killed 19 in Kolkata stampede
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says the tragic stampede during Kolkata's Durga Puja wasn't just bad luck: it was caused by "human error."
19 people lost their lives at the Chorebagan pandal after an announcement made by the organizers led to panic as it began raining.
Bhagwat spoke about the incident at the RSS Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Tuesday.
Mohan Bhagwat warns on tech misuse
Bhagwat also raised concerns about how social media and AI are being misused, especially with few rules in India to keep things in check. He urged young people to use these platforms wisely.
On top of that, he warned against environmental exploitation by powerful countries and called for more faith and social harmony, invoking Sant Ravidas's teachings to drive home his point about devotion to one's faith, social harmony and spiritual commitment.