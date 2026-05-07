Mohan Bhagwat urges action not words on UCC, population control
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said just making laws for population control and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not enough. People need to get involved too.
Speaking in Mysuru, he encouraged everyone to promote real equality through their actions, not just words, and to help build harmony across different communities.
Bhagwat links caste politics to awareness
Bhagwat also pointed out that caste-based politics sticks around because people still identify by caste. Politicians use this for votes.
He explained that the RSS prefers raising awareness over enforcing rules. For policies like population control or the UCC to work long-term, Bhagwat believes public education and cooperation are key, not just top-down enforcement.