Mohan Bhagwat urges nation 1st unity at Delhi RSS centenary
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the group's 100-year celebration in Delhi, called for a "nation-first" approach and unity among all Indians.
He shared his vision of India as a global leader, highlighting the importance of young people and their dreams.
RSS urges broader social service involvement
Bhagwat talked about RSS's long-standing focus on serving society and encouraged everyone to get involved beyond just local branches.
Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar also praised RSS volunteers for helping protect people during tough times like Partition and the 1984 riots.
For Bhagwat, this centennial is about building national identity and showing that India can grow economically while staying true to its democratic values.