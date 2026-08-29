Mohan Bhagwat visits New York ISKCON, inaugurates 100,000th meal distribution

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a stop at the original ISKCON temple in New York this week as part of his US tour.

He inaugurated the distribution of the 100,000th meal under the Zero Hunger New York initiative and called ISKCON, founded by Srila Prabhupada in 1966, an "inspiring venue" that's spread Krishna consciousness worldwide.

His visit comes just ahead of his scheduled address at Madison Square Garden on August 29, marking RSS's centenary celebrations.