Mohan Charan Majhi orders Odisha schools to close April 27
India
Odisha's schools are closing for summer vacation from April 27 this year, a bit earlier than usual, thanks to the ongoing heatwave.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the call after getting advice from the education department: normally, summer break would have started on May 6.
Exams continue as OSEPA launches program
Even though classes are off, exams and official school activities will still happen as planned.
To keep students learning during this extra-long break, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) is rolling out a Summer Learning Programme for kids up to class eight.
Students will get assignments directly, and videos through school WhatsApp groups for parents, so learning keeps going even while you're at home.