Mohan Gowda allegedly killed mother and sister over moneylender pressure India Mar 29, 2026

A heartbreaking incident near Bengaluru saw Mohan Gowda, 32, allegedly kill his mother and sister after the family faced relentless pressure from moneylenders.

Before things turned tragic, Mohan recorded a video saying they intended to end their lives over debt and sent it to relatives, who were alarmed and rushed to the house.