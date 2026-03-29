Mohan Gowda allegedly killed mother and sister over moneylender pressure
India
A heartbreaking incident near Bengaluru saw Mohan Gowda, 32, allegedly kill his mother and sister after the family faced relentless pressure from moneylenders.
Before things turned tragic, Mohan recorded a video saying they intended to end their lives over debt and sent it to relatives, who were alarmed and rushed to the house.
Mohan and nephew in critical condition
Mohan and his 11-year-old nephew are both in critical condition in the hospital.
The case has shaken the local community and put a spotlight on how overwhelming debt can affect families.
Police are investigating further, while relatives rushed to the house after receiving a video message.