Mohan Gowda allegedly kills mother and sister in Bengaluru's Mallenahalli
A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru's Mallenahalli saw Mohan Gowda (32) allegedly attack his mother Asha (55) and sister Varshitha (34), leading to their deaths.
The event, which happened on March 28, also left Mohan and his 11-year-old nephew critically injured.
Police believe the violence was triggered by overwhelming financial problems.
Family recorded video about money troubles
Investigations revealed the family was struggling with heavy debt; Mohan was reportedly involved in chit fund businesses dealing in amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.
On top of that, Varshitha had been battling a brain tumor for over a year and a half.
The family recorded a video explaining their money troubles and sent it to relatives; after receiving it, relatives rushed to the house and alerted police.