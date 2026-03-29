Mohan Gowda allegedly kills mother and sister in Bengaluru's Mallenahalli

Family recorded video about money troubles

Investigations revealed the family was struggling with heavy debt; Mohan was reportedly involved in chit fund businesses dealing in amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.

On top of that, Varshitha had been battling a brain tumor for over a year and a half.

The family recorded a video explaining their money troubles and sent it to relatives; after receiving it, relatives rushed to the house and alerted police.