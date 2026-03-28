Mohan, Kadambam founder and film critic, dies in Chennai
India
KVS Mohan, a well-known Sri Lankan Tamil journalist and film critic, died in Chennai at the age of 86.
As the founder and editor of Kadambam, which was launched in 1959, he ran it for over three decades and helped shape Sri Lanka's Tamil literary scene.
Mohan supported writers and community groups
Coming from a family of journalists (his father was also a respected editor), Mohan was a film critic who maintained close ties to South Indian cinema.
He ran The Hindu's franchise in Sri Lanka for more than a decade and was known for supporting new writers.
Beyond journalism, he was active in community groups like the Lions Club and Rotary Club, showing his dedication to giving back.
Mohan is survived by his wife and two children.