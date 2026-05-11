Mohan Yadav releases 2 Botswana cheetahs at Kuno, now 57
Two female cheetahs from Botswana just got their first taste of freedom at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.
After finishing quarantine, they were released by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a big moment for Project Cheetah, India's ambitious plan to bring cheetahs back.
With these new arrivals, the country's cheetah count is now up to 57 (including cubs born here).
Release boosts cheetah genetic diversity
These two are part of a group brought from Botswana in February of this year, and their release is key for boosting genetic diversity among India's growing cheetah population.
So far, Project Cheetah has welcomed cats from Namibia, South Africa, and now Botswana.
The plan doesn't stop here: some of the cheetahs will eventually move to other wildlife sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh like Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi to help them settle in and spread out even more.