Mohit Sharma, 22, killed in Ghaziabad, family blocks NH9
India
Mohit Sharma, 22, was killed late Wednesday night in Ghaziabad after being invited to a birthday party by friends.
The attack happened in New Shanti Nagar, and his family, along with locals, took their demand for justice to National Highway 9, blocking traffic for 45 minutes.
Prime suspect arrested, FIR against 6
Police have arrested the prime suspect and filed an FIR against six people, all aged between 21 and 25.
The murder appears linked to a two-week-old dispute that had seemed settled but flared up again.
Protesters demanded strict action against the suspects.