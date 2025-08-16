Mohit Sharma celebrates India's Independence Day in Antarctica India Aug 16, 2025

On India's 79th Independence Day (August 15, 2025), Mohit Sharma marked the occasion by waving the Indian flag in Antarctica.

A video of him standing proudly with the Tricolor against a stark, icy backdrop—showing that Indian spirit travels even to the ends of the earth—was shared by Mohit Sharma in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.