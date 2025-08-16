Next Article
Mohit Sharma celebrates India's Independence Day in Antarctica
On India's 79th Independence Day (August 15, 2025), Mohit Sharma marked the occasion by waving the Indian flag in Antarctica.
A video of him standing proudly with the Tricolor against a stark, icy backdrop—showing that Indian spirit travels even to the ends of the earth—was shared by Mohit Sharma in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.
Video of Sharma's celebration goes viral
The video quickly caught attention online, earning nearly 55,000 views and plenty of praise for Sharma's dedication.
Earlier clips revealed his team braving harsh weather to clear snow and set up a flagpole using special tools.
Their effort turned this remote celebration into a symbol of India's unity and reach—sparking pride far beyond home.