India hits 100GW solar manufacturing capacity in just 4 years India Aug 16, 2025

India has reached a huge milestone: 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar panel manufacturing capacity as of now.

Just four years ago, the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) had only 8.2GW on record.

This leap is all about making more solar panels at home, keeping up quality, and powering a cleaner future.