India hits 100GW solar manufacturing capacity in just 4 years
India has reached a huge milestone: 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar panel manufacturing capacity as of now.
Just four years ago, the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) had only 8.2GW on record.
This leap is all about making more solar panels at home, keeping up quality, and powering a cleaner future.
Explosive growth in domestic solar manufacturing
Back in 2014, India's solar PV manufacturing was only 2.3GW—now it's over 100GW!
This explosive growth comes from government pushes like the ALMM order (2019), production-linked incentives for high-efficiency modules, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.
ALMM now lists 100 manufacturers with 123 factories
The ALMM now lists 100 manufacturers running 123 factories—up from just 21 units in 2021.
These companies are using advanced tech to meet local demand and help India become a global solar leader.
It's a big step toward cleaner energy and hitting those climate goals faster.