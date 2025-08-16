Next Article
Mumbai: Landslide in Vikhroli claims 2 lives; red alert issued
Mumbai's been dealing with nonstop rain since Friday night, leading to major disruptions across the city. The weather department (IMD) has put out a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
Sadly, a landslide in Vikhroli West's Varsha Nagar took two lives and injured two more, with rescue teams rushing in right away.
Waterlogging, traffic jams reported across city
Heavy downpours have left areas like Sion, Kurla, Chembur, and Andheri waterlogged—some streets in Sion are under over a foot of water.
Vehicles have been stuck on the Western Express Highway and authorities had to close the Andheri subway for safety.