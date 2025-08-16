Mumbai: Landslide in Vikhroli claims 2 lives; red alert issued India Aug 16, 2025

Mumbai's been dealing with nonstop rain since Friday night, leading to major disruptions across the city. The weather department (IMD) has put out a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

Sadly, a landslide in Vikhroli West's Varsha Nagar took two lives and injured two more, with rescue teams rushing in right away.