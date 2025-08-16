Central Railway to install CCTVs to catch 'fatka gang' members

The 1st wave of cameras will cover high-risk stations

The main goal is to catch and prevent crimes like theft and trespassing.

The 'fatka gang' has been hitting passengers' hands with sticks or stones as trains slow down on curves—snatching dropped phones and valuables in the chaos.

Since January 2025, there have already been 12-15 reported attacks.

The first wave of cameras will cover high-risk stations like Titwala, Ambivli, Shahad, and Vashi, with more locations coming soon.

While these CCTVs won't have facial recognition, they'll help police teams track suspects and gather evidence to keep journeys safer for everyone.