PM Modi announces 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra': What is it
PM Modi just announced "Mission Sudarshan Chakra," a new multi-layered air and missile defense system akin to Israel's Iron Dome.
The goal? By 2035, India wants to build a protective shield over key places—think hospitals, railways, and other important sites—in the wake of recent cross-border hostilities with Pakistan.
Mission to enhance India's missile capabilities
This mission isn't just about defense; it's about upgrading India's missile game for the future.
Expect longer-range BrahMos missiles, new systems like Pralay and advanced cruise missiles, plus a major boost in early-warning tech using sensors and space-based tracking.
It's all part of making sure India stays secure in an unpredictable world.