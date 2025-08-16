Eknath Khadse's son-in-law booked for filming woman; linked to trafficking

Khewalkar allegedly lured women with fake job offers

The case took a serious turn when state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar alleged Khewalkar of being involved in a human trafficking ring.

She alleged he lured migrant women with fake job offers and exploited them, with many objectionable photos and videos found on his devices.

Chakankar also pointed to someone named 'Aarush' as another key player, saying women were drugged and filmed for blackmail across places like Lonavala, Jalgaon, Mumbai, and Goa.

Pune Police say they've sent detailed reports about these allegations to the women's commission.