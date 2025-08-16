Next Article
Delhi: 2 killed, 3 injured in drunk driving accident
A devastating accident on Delhi-Saharanpur Road in Loni, Uttar Pradesh left two people dead on Friday.
Ajay Kumar, a 23-year-old auto driver, and Tayyaba, a 57-year-old pedestrian, lost their lives when a Maruti Brezza lost control and crashed into several people and an auto rickshaw.
Driver suspected of being under influence
The car's driver, Mahesh Kumar (25) from Rohtak, Haryana, is suspected of driving under the influence.
Locals managed to stop him before police took him into custody; he's now being treated for his injuries.
Police have impounded the vehicle and filed an FIR after a complaint from Ajay's father.
Authorities continue their investigation and await medical test results to confirm if alcohol was involved.