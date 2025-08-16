Climate change links to rise in extreme weather events in India

Climate change is making storms stronger and bringing heavier monsoon rains. Factors like thicker clouds, more water vapor, and even air pollution are adding to the flood risk—especially in places like Nainital. The Himalayas's steep slopes make things worse.

Need for stricter land-use rules

Unplanned building near rivers and melting glaciers are raising the danger even more.

Experts urge stricter land-use rules, better warning systems, and moving people out of high-risk areas.

They say mixing climate science with local planning is key to keeping communities safer as extreme weather becomes more common.