Next Article
India needs to focus on job creation: PM Modi
On India's 78th Independence Day (August 15, 2025), PM Modi rolled out the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), aiming to create over 35 million jobs with a massive ₹1 lakh crore boost.
He also promised big GST changes to make taxes simpler and essentials cheaper.
What does it mean for you?
If you're a private sector job seeker, PM-VBRY could mean up to ₹15,000 in financial support—plus employers get extra incentives for hiring fresh talent.
The scheme hopes to help young people land stable jobs and build savings.
Meanwhile, the upcoming GST reforms are set to lower costs for everyday goods and make it easier for startups and small businesses to grow.
It's all part of Modi's vision for a stronger economy powered by youth and innovation.