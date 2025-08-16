India needs to focus on job creation: PM Modi

What does it mean for you?

If you're a private sector job seeker, PM-VBRY could mean up to ₹15,000 in financial support—plus employers get extra incentives for hiring fresh talent.

The scheme hopes to help young people land stable jobs and build savings.

Meanwhile, the upcoming GST reforms are set to lower costs for everyday goods and make it easier for startups and small businesses to grow.

It's all part of Modi's vision for a stronger economy powered by youth and innovation.