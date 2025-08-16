Modi announces deepwater exploration mission to find oil, gas
On August 15, Prime Minister Modi announced that India will launch a deepwater exploration mission to discover more homegrown oil and gas.
Right now, the country imports a whopping 90% of its oil and half of its natural gas—costing big money and using funds that could otherwise support priorities like farming and youth programs.
The new mission hopes to ease that strain by finding resources closer to home.
Exploration could help India become energy independent
India's been trying since 2015 to cut down on energy imports but hasn't made much progress, thanks to rising demand and falling local production.
Deepwater exploration is tough (and expensive), but it's seen as essential for real energy independence.
If successful, this could free up funds for things that matter—like opportunities for the youth, the poor, and farmers—and help shape a stronger economic future.