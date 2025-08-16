Modi's I-Day speech: PM talks about Indian space station, Gaganyaan
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day speech to spotlight India's push for a self-reliant space sector.
He called out the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission (set for 2027) and plans for an Indian space station, while also giving a shoutout to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's recent trip to the International Space Station.
Modi encouraged young Indians to get involved in these big national projects.
Space sector could hit $44bn by 2033
Modi predicted India's space industry could hit $44 billion by 2033, thanks to new reforms and a wave of nearly 300 startups fueling growth and innovation.
Industry leaders like former ISRO chief S Somanath say this vision is about more than rockets—it's about creating jobs, economic value, and promoting the scientific temper.