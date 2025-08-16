Modi's I-Day speech: PM talks about Indian space station, Gaganyaan India Aug 16, 2025

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day speech to spotlight India's push for a self-reliant space sector.

He called out the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission (set for 2027) and plans for an Indian space station, while also giving a shoutout to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's recent trip to the International Space Station.

Modi encouraged young Indians to get involved in these big national projects.